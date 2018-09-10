former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP and stated that the public will give a befitting reply to BJP in next 50 weeks. Hitting out at the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav asked that after killing the constitutional institutions and giving birth to lynch mobs, is the ruling party trying to take away the voting rights from the people of this country?

Just a few days after BJP president, Amit Shah, claimed that his party will stay in power for at least 50 years, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP and stated that the public will give a befitting reply to BJP in next 50 weeks. Hitting out at the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav asked that after killing the constitutional institutions and giving birth to lynch mobs, is the ruling party trying to take away the voting rights from the people of this country? Criticising Amit Shah’s 50-year BJP remark, Akhilesh Yadav said that the following statement by the party president highlights the arrogant nature of its leaders.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akhilesh Yadav stated that with such remarks from BJP president, it seems that they have full confidence in their EVM strategy.

‘BJP’s vision, only television’…. so now they are claiming & dreaming to rule for the next 50 years… seems like they have full confidence in their EVM strategy, that is, Election Via Mischief. *#EVM #ElectionViaMischief* — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 10, 2018

A few moments before slamming the BJP via Facebook post, Akhilesh Yadav fired cannons at the BJP over fuel hike and said that the Modi government is so proud of themselves that they even hiked the fuel prices on September 10 when the country was observing Bharat Bandh.

He further added that now the government will say that the inflation will bring the development. Earlier, while addressing the BJP national executive meet AMit Shah claimed that after BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections, no one can throw them out for next 50 years. He added that BJP will 2019 polls on the basis of its performance and PM Modi’s hard work.

