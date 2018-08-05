Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday announced Rs 11 lakh reward for information on culprits behind Lucknow bungalow damage. It comes two days after Public Works Department (PWD) of the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, in its probe report, said that damages at bungalow cost Rs 10 lakh to the state exchequer.

A political war over Lucknow government bungalow controversy on Sunday continued with former Uttar Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav announcing Rs 11 lakh reward for exposing culprits who vandalised government bungalow he vacated nearly about 2 months ago. It comes two days after the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, in its probe report, said that damages at bungalow cost Rs 10 lakh to the state exchequer. Days ago, the UP government said that action will be taken against the Samajwadi Party chief for damaging the government bungalow he vacated in June.

In June, after Akhilesh Yadav vacated the government bungalow in state capital Lucknow, various videos and photos of the bungalow showing damage went viral on the internet, triggering a political war between the Akhilesh Yadav and ruling party BJP.

However, Akhilesh Yadav had rubbished the claims, saying that government is trying to defame his party. In May, the Supreme Court, hearing a plea filed by NGO Lok Prahari, squashed a Uttar Pradesh law, which allows the former chief ministers of state to retain their official bungalows and staff for the rest of their lives.

In June, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik had instructed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a probe against the Samajwadi Party leader for leaving the government property disfigured.

