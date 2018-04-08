Samajwadi Party (SP) national chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday revealed that his party will form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an interview to NDTV, Yadav said that he wants to run the alliance and he is willing to take a two-step back for the sake of keeping the party's relation good with BSP. The SP-BSP alliance has strengthened as both the parties claim that BJP is anti-Dalit.

Ahead of General Elections 2019, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday revealed that his party will form an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) against Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP). In an interview to NDTV, Yadav said, he is ready to be practical. Citing the alliance’s importance, Akhilesh said that he wants to run the alliance and is willing to take a two-step back for the sake of it. He further added that Mayawati-led BSP’s support has played a major role in ensuring success to SP’s stunning victory in the Lok Sabha bypolls from Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

Recalling his decision to form an alliance with Congress for state elections in 2017, he said he went out of his way for the sake of alliance and had given the Congress 100 seats and contested 300 seats, which shows that his party was willing to go an extra mile. He also pointed out the fact that many of his party members had advised him to not give such a high number of tickets. Even after, facing a major defeat in the elections, the party’s relations with the Congress did not sour, Yadav said.

Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati had accused BJP of trying to create problems between her party and the SP. She said that the both party's workers will not fall prey to the BJP's designs in the interests of the nation and the people. She further added that her party, along with the Opposition parties, would not let the BJP come to power at the Centre this time.

Akhilesh said that Mayawati has given a huge favour to him by accepting the new SP led by me. He also revealed that he had his father’s blessing for the alliance. “After the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls, he appreciated the fact that I had reached out to the BSP and was very happy about it. I have his blessings for this association (with the BSP),” he said.

