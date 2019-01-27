His remarks come a day after Yogi Adityanath said the Supreme Court should work towards the early construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as people were losing their patience on the issue. Several Hindu outfits including BJP's allies like Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena have been demanding that government should bring an ordinance to expedite construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the BJP government in the state can resolve Ram Mandir issue in 24 hours, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reminded his successor that farmers issues have greater importance and need to be resolved with priority. The SP chief dared Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to solve the issues of farmers in the state within 90 days. The former chief minister further said if a Chief Minister talks about such things on Republic Day, then one can imagine his capabilities as a leader.

His remarks come a day after Yogi Adityanath said the Supreme Court should work towards the early construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as people were losing their patience on the issue. Meanwhile, the hearing of the politically sensitive Ayodhya dispute has been further delayed by the Supreme court due to the absence of Justice SA Bobde who is a part of the five-judge Constitution bench. The hearing was scheduled to be held on January 29 but due to the non-availability of one judge, the hearing has been postponed. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with news agency ANI made it clear that his government was not going to opt ordinance route for the construction of the Ram Mandir and will wait for the Supreme Court to deliver its judgement. Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, several Hindu outfits including BJP’s allies like Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena have been demanding that government should bring an ordinance to expedite construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

