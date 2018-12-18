2019 polls: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has a different stand on Opposition prime ministerial candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Samajwadi Party chief said he doesn't accept DMK chief MK Stalin's proposal that Rahul Gandhi should be Opposition prime ministerial candidate for 2019 polls.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR Rao, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar had attempted to bring together all leaders to form an alliance of like-minded parties before Lok Sabha elections, he said addressing media today. Akhilesh Yadav had skipped oath-taking ceremonies of Congress’ chief ministers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Farooq Abdullah, and other prominent Opposition leaders were present.

Akhilesh Yadav’s remark has triggered speculation that all is not well in Grand Alliance that claims to be confident to take on BJP-led NDA in next elections. His remarks come hours after BJP general secretary Ram Madhav took a dig at DMK stalwart MK Stalin and said Narendra Modi will remain Prime Minister for the next 10 years.

Opposition parties have dubbed MK Stalin’s proposal premature as it would divide the Opposition camp.

On Sunday, MK Stalin had proposed Rahul Gandhi’s name as prime ministerial candidate for 2019 polls. He had said Rahul Gandhi has a capability of defeating fascist Modi government. He was speaking at the statue unveiling event of former DMK chief M Karunanidhi in Chhenai.

