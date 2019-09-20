SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on being questioned about the possibility of Shivpal Yadav's return said that doors are always open for everyone and we will accept everyone back without a second thought.

Samajwadi Party Cheif Akhilesh Yadav on Friday showed the signs of reuniting again with his uncle Shivpal Yadav, who formed his own political party after the political clashes grew between him and his nephew.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on being questioned about the possibility of Shivpal Yadav’s return said that there is democracy in his family and every member is allowed to follow the ideology they want to, he further added that doors are always open for everyone and we will accept everyone back without a second thought.

Akhilesh Yadav gave a positive response after his uncle Shivpal Yadav dropped the hint of getting back to the Yadav’s party. Shivpal Yadav on Friday while having a word with media in Manipur said that there are chances of his return to the Samajwadi Party.

There were signs of Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav uniting again because of the ugly performance in the recent 2019 Lok Sabha Election. Samajwadi Party is facing the bad phase in their democratic career even after joining hands with BSP they were not succeeded in the recent elections. Akhilesh Yadav has been through some of the major defeats as in 2014 when Akhilesh was the Cheif Minister the party hold onto just five Lok Sabha seats and in 2017, it showed even worst performance by getting 47 seats in the 403 member assembly.

Shivpal Yadav formed his own party Paragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia in 2018 after the differences between him and Akhilesh Yadav, but he eventually ended up making no good results in the Lok Sabha elections and he even lost his seat in Ferozabad and his party faced a major defeat.

Mulayam Singh wants the party to hold strong and this could only happen if his son and brother reunite and they want to prove their party relevant and united as the division is the major reason behind their fall says a senior SP leader.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App