The following remarks of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh came in after it was reported that an Apple employee Vivek Tewari was shot at by a UP Police constable. Reports add that the constable had asked Vivek to get off his car but Vivek refused after which the officer opened fire.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav said that there have been several fake encounters under this BJP government. He added that what else can be expected from BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, while talking to media over the Lucknow murder case, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi alleged that Samajwadi party should be held responsible for this incident. He added that the death of Vivek Tewari was the result of caste-based Police recruitment that took place under Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav”s rule.

Unfortunate, can't imagine such an incident, but what else will you expect from BJP Govt in UP, there have been numerous fake encounters under this Govt: Akhilesh Yadav on #VivekTiwari case pic.twitter.com/RxipOvciee — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2018

The incident took place while Vivek and his colleague, Sana, were returning home from an Apple launch event. Reports add that after the constable had asked Vivek to stop, he didn’t after which the constable opened fire from the front.

Hearing the gunshots, Vivek got nervous, lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a wall. Vivek Tewari’s colleague further alleged that the cops fled the scene after the vehicle was rammed into the wall.

Commenting on the Lucknow shocker, UP Police top cop said that they were all ashamed of the incident. A SIT has been formed to probe the matter.

