While Congress dubbed the SP-BSP alliance as a very dangerous mistake, the SP party chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the decision of BSP and SP to fight the Lok Sabha polls together in UP has not only threatened the BJP but Congress too. However, the Congress believes that ignoring the party could be a very dangerous mistake for both BSP and SP.

Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are all set to announce their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today and it seems their decision to join hands has affected the Congress more than it did to the BJP. Now, the decades-old party Congress is not frightened to jump into the battle of Uttar Pradesh alone but a bit hurt. While Congress dubbed the SP-BSP alliance as a very dangerous mistake, the SP party chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the decision of BSP and SP to fight the Lok Sabha polls together in UP has not only threatened the BJP but Congress too.

However, the Congress believes that ignoring the party could be a very dangerous mistake for both BSP and SP. While addressing a press conference‌ in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said he agrees with the fact that the Congress has fallen on difficult times, however, to ignore the party can later turn into a very dangerous mistake. He further added that there will be a happy and harmonious solution to the problem since everybody knows it.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed the BSP-SP alliance saying that the parties don’t have the capacity to lead alone in the state. With 80 Lok Sabha seats, UP becomes the state with the highest number of seats in the country and somewhere the state does affect the final call on which party will form the government in the Centre.

Both SP and BSP are expected to contest on an equal number of seats, 37 each. The remaining seats would be left for RLD, Nishad Party, Peace Party and other smaller parties.

