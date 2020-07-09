The arrest of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, who is also the main accused in the Kanpur encounter that killed 8 police officers last week, has attracted great commentary from political circles. Akhilesh Yadav asks police to clarify whether he was caught or surrendered.

After reports that Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was apprehended by the Madhya Pradesh Police from Ujjain, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has raised questions regarding his detention and asked the government to clarify on whether it was an arrest or a surrender.

“We hear that the main accused of the Kanpur case is now in police custody. If true, then the government should clarify whether this was surrender or arrest. Also, his call records should be made public so the real nexus can be exposed,” Yadav tweeted (translated from Hindi).

ख़बर आ रही है कि ‘कानपुर-काण्ड’ का मुख्य अपराधी पुलिस की हिरासत में है. अगर ये सच है तो सरकार साफ़ करे कि ये आत्मसमर्पण है या गिरफ़्तारी. साथ ही उसके मोबाइल की CDR सार्वजनिक करे जिससे सच्ची मिलीभगत का भंडाफोड़ हो सके. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 9, 2020

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey was arrested by the police from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh today morning.

Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him.

Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Earlier today, Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively.

