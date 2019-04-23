Akhilesh Yadav: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has said that people have made up their minds to defeat BJP. Meanwhile, he blamed police for not cooperating with the voters during the malfunctioning of EVMsin various areas in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav says EVM glitch ensures all votes go to BJP

Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019. Akhilesh alleged that EVMs across the country were voting for BJP and termed it criminal negligence. he said that District Magistrates have said that poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs Rs 50,000 crores.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has said that people have made up their minds to defeat BJP. Meanwhile, he blamed police for not cooperating with the voters during the malfunctioning of EVMsin various areas in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling started late in several constituencies as the EVMs were not working. Voting is being held on 10 of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Akhilesh Yadav has teamed up with Mayawati led BSP to take on BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The opposition parties across the country have raised concerns regarding the fault in EVMs during the third phase of polling. Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Kerala, and others were raised concerns about the EVM malfunctioning.

Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha: VVPAT of Polling Station No. 196 of 87-Badamba Assembly Constituency was changed after commencement of actual poll, due to some error. 134 votes had been polled in the machine by then. Concerned Sector Officer reached booth with replacement VVPAT — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu also raised the issue of EVM hacking again by claiming that people from Russia were involved in hacking EVMs. Naidu also demanded that the Election Commission should check all VVPAT rolls after the elections and said he will file a petition in Supreme Court regarding the issue.

CEO, Odisha: VVPAT meant for Parliamentary constituency was mistakenly attached to Control&Ballot Unit meant for Assembly constituency during replacement. Error was detected after 22 votes were polled. Polling adjourned immediately; recommendation to be made to ECI for fresh poll https://t.co/EGgfbESFdX — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

In Kerala and Goa, Voters alleged that EVMs were not working and buttons have to be pressed repeatedly to for a vote to register. In Uttar Pradesh, voters lodged complaints regarding the faulty of EVMs.

In Odhisa, an EVM in Badamba assembly constituency was changed after hundreds of votes were polled and officials stopped polling as EVM stopped working. In Goa, the Election Commission had to replace EVMs at a booth in Cuncolim after it was found that the machine was adding votes to BJP’s tally during a mandatory mock poll exercise. The matter was raised by Aam Aadmi Party’s South Goa Lok Sabha seat candidate Elvis Gomes.

