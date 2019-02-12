Akhilesh Yadav stopped at Lucknow airport: Several Samajwadi Party leaders and workers were left injured after Uttar Pradesh Police lathicharged them in Prayagraj while they were protesting against UP CM Yogi Adityanath's decision to stop Akhilesh Yadav from boarding a plane to Prayagraj.

Akhilesh Yadav stopped at Lucknow airport: Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday lathicharged several Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and supporters in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) while they were protesting against the stopping of party chief Akhilesh Yadav from attending an event in the city organised by Allahabad University Students’ Union. As per reports, many were left injured, including SP MP Dharmendra Yadav, after the batoning by police.

After being stopped at the Lucknow Airport today, Akhilesh Yadav said neither the Uttar Pradesh government nor the local administration took any action against the ones who triggered three bomb blasts near the stage even before the event took place. In a democracy, the administration never helps the anti-social elements to hurl bombs at political events to scare people, he added.

It seems, the BJP and their supporters were considering this Allahabad University elections as their own elections in which the government and all the ministers were contesting. Whenever the CM went to the university, he must have been ordering his people that these polls must not be lost, the SP chief added.

After Akhilesh’s tirade, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in the state calling his actions anti-democratic and totally dictatorial. The former UP CM went on to add that Adityanath and his BJP government in the state have become afraid of the newly-formed SP-BSP alliance.

