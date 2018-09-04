Fake encounters are being conducted in Uttar Pradesh by the state police, said former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday. Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government, the Samajwadi Party chief said that Yogi Adityanath government is spreading fear with fake encounters.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over fake encounters by the state police. Addressing the media over the matter, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said that Yogi Adityanath’s government is the government of encounters, adding that it is spreading fear with encounter operations. Even the Supreme Court has pointed fingers at Uttar Pradesh government, said Akhilesh Yadav. Fake encounters are being conducted but the government has been continuously saying that only encounters can improve the law and order situation in the state, he added.

In March, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the Yogi-Adityanath government to set up a special investigative team for an enquiry into the 17 cases of alleged fake encounters. Later, in July, the Supreme Court issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh government and sought reply on plea demanding probe into encounter killings by the state police.

“It (UP Govt) is the govt of encounters, it is spreading fear with encounter operations. Govt has been continuously saying that only encounters can improve law & order situation. Even SC has pointed fingers at UP govt. Fake encounters are being conducted, ” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

More than 60 people have been killed in around 1500 encounters, ever since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in Uttar Pradesh. The encounters began about three months after the BJP leader assumed the Chief Minister office.

