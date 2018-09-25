Rupendra Rana, one of the accused of lynching Mohammed Akhlaq in Dadri in 2015 over the suspicion of eating beef, will contest 2019 Lok Sabha election from Gautam Budh Nagar constituency on Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena ticket.

Rana is currently out on bail after spending two and a half years in jail

Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena has raised eyebrows by giving a party ticket to Rupendra Rana, one of the accused of lynching Mohammed Akhlaq in Dadri in 2015 over the suspicion of eating beef, for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to media reports, Rana will contest election from Gautam Budh Nagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh as Sena believes he is the perfect person for cow protection. Rana is currently out on bail after spending two and a half years in jail.

According to a senior leader of Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena, his party was fielding Hindu-leaning candidates as it wanted a pro-Hindu government in the country. Mohammed Akhlaq was allegedly attacked by Rana and 17 others in Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri district on suspicion of eating beef. In 2015, a mob had attacked Akhlaq and his son in Bisada village in Dadri over suspicion of slaughtering a cow and storing beef in his house.

Father of the two brothers – Sachin and Gaurav Singh – who died in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots will also contest the Lok Sabha election from the Muzaffarnagar seat.

According to certain media reports, Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena has planned to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections from five seats in Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh and Firozabad.

