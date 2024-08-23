Al-Qaeda Terror Module Busted: 11 Arrested Across Multiple States

The Delhi Police dismantled a suspected Al-Qaeda terror module on Thursday, arresting 11 individuals and detaining three others across Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The crackdown involved coordinated efforts with local police forces, resulting in at least 15 raids following crucial intelligence inputs.

Unveiling the Terror Plot

The operation stems from a case registered by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on July 15 under Section 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Since then, the anti-terror unit has been meticulously gathering intelligence on the suspects, culminating in the recent arrests. The suspects were allegedly plotting to carry out major terrorist activities within India, with aspirations to establish a ‘khilafat,’ or Islamic caliphate, within the country, according to police sources.

Details of the Arrests

The majority of the arrests were made in Rajasthan, where six individuals were apprehended in Bhiwadi while undergoing weapons training. The arrested men—Hasan Ansari, Enamul Ansari, Altaf Ansari, Arshad Khan, Umar Farooq, and Shahbaz Ansari—are all residents of Jharkhand who had recently relocated to Rajasthan, as confirmed by the police.

In addition, five others were arrested from Ranchi, Jharkhand. These individuals were identified as Ishtiyaq Ahmed, Motiur, Rizwan, Mufti Rahmatullah, and Faizan. Meanwhile, three more individuals were detained in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, for questioning related to the ongoing investigation.

Seized Weaponry and Equipment

The raids led to the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons and equipment from the suspects’ hideouts. Among the items seized were an AK-47 rifle, a .38 bore revolver, 66 live cartridges of varying calibers, a dummy Insas rifle, an air rifle, and a hand grenade. Additionally, the police found a key remote control mechanism, wires, a 1.5-volt AA battery, and a variety of camping gear, including a tent, ground sheets, and food supplies such as biscuits and bottled water.

Al-Qaeda’s Growing Footprint

According to a statement from the Delhi Police, the Al-Qaeda module was being led by Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi, Jharkhand, and was in the advanced stages of planning a terror attack in northern India during the upcoming festive season. The police believe the group had been operational for several months, with members primarily connecting through social media platforms. Training, including weapons handling, reportedly took place in remote locations such as the Aravalli Hills in Rajasthan.

A senior police officer involved in the operation indicated that the suspects were part of a larger network aiming to carry out a coordinated terror strike. “The module has been active for the past few months, and its members connected through social media,” the officer stated, adding that the group had been training in weapons handling at various secret locations.

Broader Implications and Ongoing Investigation

The dismantling of this terror module highlights the persistent threat posed by extremist groups like Al-Qaeda, even as law enforcement agencies continue to thwart their efforts. The arrests have likely averted a major terror attack in India, particularly during a time of increased vulnerability around the festive season.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are likely to uncover more details about the module’s plans, its connections to broader terrorist networks, and potential collaborators. The Delhi Police, along with other security agencies, remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent any further attempts by such groups to destabilize the region.