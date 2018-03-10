In a shocking incident emerging from Aligarh, a 14-year-old school student cut both the wrists of his junior after he refused to polish the shoes of his senior. A case has also been registered against the three hostel wardens — Shiraz Khan, Ahmad Malik and Tayab in addition to the accused following a complaint by the victim' s father.

Police have arrested a 14-year-old school student from Aligarh for allegedly ragging and cutting the wrist of a class IV student. A case has also been registered against the three hostel wardens — Shiraz Khan, Ahmad Malik and Tayab in addition to the accused following a complaint by the victim’ s father. The investigation is currently on the case. As per the reports, the incident had taken place in early March and the family got to know about it when the school’s headmistress called the victim’s father and informed him that his son had severe blade wounds on both his wrists.

Narrating his ordeal, the class IV student had told that the senior student had asked him to polish his shoes, following his refusal he was attacked with a blade. The accused and the hostel wardens have been booked under various sections of the IPC including sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Meanwhile, victim’s father has alleged that the hostel wardens tried to hush the matter when their son informed them about the assault. “My son was scolded by the hostel wardens when he complained the matter to them. They asked him to keep quiet about the incident,” he was quoted as saying by the Times of India. The violence in the schools has raised concerns once again over the safety of students inside the premises. The incident has refreshed bad memories of Ryan International School murder when a class IX student had allegedly killed a junior student in a bid to get the exams postponed.

