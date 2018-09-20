Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday shot down two men in an encounter that was also filmed by journalists present at the encounter site. Reports said that the UP Police has invited journalists to the encounter site and were allowed to film it too. The police claimed that they have been looking for the two deceased for last a few days.

Uttar Pradesh Police went steps ahead on Thursday after it shot dead two men in an encounter that was also video graphed by journalists present at the location. Reports said that the UP Police has invited journalists to the encounter site and were allowed to film it too. The police claimed that they have been looking for the two accused in several crimes for last a few days. The accused, Mustakim and Naushad were accused in at least six murders and the men they had killed includes Hindu priests. In the video footage that has surfaced online policemen carrying guns can be seen indulged in the encounter. They can also be seen taking aim and firing at the accused.

According to Aligarh police chief, Ajay Sahni, the encounter took place at around 6:30 in the morning. He said that there were these two men who were on a bike passed a police team. When the police tried to stop them, they fired at them. The police then started chasing the two who went and hid in an abandoned government office building. The building was around 4 km away. The two accused were firing at the police from there and the police also came into an action.

In the gunbattle, the police shot down the two men who were declared dead when taken to the hospital. The police also said that a police officer also sustained injuries during the gun battle.

Since 2017, the UP police has conducted over 1000 encounters and around 66 people have been killed so far. Notably, state police chief OP Singh claimed that the encounter is a strategy followed by the UP police to knock down the serious criminals. Also, four policemen have been killed so far and at least 500 people sustained injuries during these encounters.

