Aligarh girl murder case: A day after two people were arrested for the alleged murder of a three-year-old girl in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. The charge is yet to be proven as the matter is still being investigated.

Aligarh Girl Murder: The gruesome murder of a two-year-old girl in Aligarh has generated an immense public outrage which has now finally forced Uttar Pradesh Police to constitute a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to investigate the case. Police have also informed that they will slap the National Security Act (NSA) on the accused for the murder. By going with the latest developments, senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari has constituted a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to be led by Superintendent of Police (SP) – Crime and SP (Dehat) to probe the case.

Samples have been sent to the Agra forensic lab and the case is likely to be taken up in a fast track court. Five policemen have also been suspended. Though Aligarh Police had said the post-mortem examination has not found any sign of sexual assault, samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory in Agra to verify it again. The lab might take a week to give its report on whether the child was raped before she was killed, Kulhari said.

The mutilated body of the minor girl was found in a garbage dump in Aligarh with an initial probe indicating that the killing was fallout of a monetary dispute. SSP Kulhari said the girl went missing from Tappal township on May 31 and on June 2, police found her body in a garbage dump near her house. Police have arrested two persons – Zahid and Aslam – on the basis of the complaint of the victim’s father.

The SIT was formed under the supervision of the superintendent of police. Besides, a forensic team along with a special operation group (SOG) and a team of experts will look after the investigation on a fast-track basis, reported ANI.

