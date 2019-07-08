Aligarh woman was thrown out of her rented house when the landlord came to know she has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The police are investigating in the matter and further actions will be taken under relevant IPC sections.

A Muslim woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh was asked to leave her house by her landlord after she is said to have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), police said.

The woman, Gulistana, asserted that her landlord misbehaved with her and forced her to leave immediately just after she came to know about her being part of the political party. Aligarh Police are investigating the matter and stated that strict action will be taken against the landlord with respect to relevant sections.

The argument started when the landlord demanded Rs 4000 from Gulistana for an electricity bill and later after knowing about her joining BJP allegedly asked her to leave.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhary said a case under the appropriate section of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the landlord. Aligarh has a Muslim dominance and the landlord being a Muslim is said to have not liked Gulistana’s decision of joining the BJP.

The incident is yet another example of ordinary Muslims being alienated within their own community for their support to the BJP. The community has been on the edge ever since mob lynching over alleged cow slaughter has been on the rise in the country, which is conflated with love jihad, and has been used to further marginalize the community.

Late last month, 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari was lynched by a mob in Jharkhand over alleged theft. The state has so far had 18 mob lynching deaths. The cause of death, however, has been mentioned in the autopsy as a heart attack. The open daylight murder of Ansari, the latest victim, has made people in the community more wary of the BJP and its workers.

