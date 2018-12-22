AAP asks Chandni Chowk MLA to quit in row over Rajiv Gandhi resolution: Minutes after Alka opposed the resolution tooth and nail, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Ajay Maken on Friday took to Twitter and criticised the AAP for tabling a resolution seeking to strip off of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of Bharat Ratna. The grapevine is abuzz that Alka may switch sides and join the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

AAP asks Chandni Chowk MLA to quit in row over Rajiv Gandhi resolution: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday sought party MLA Alka Lamba’s resignation after she denied support to a resolution in the Assembly that called for revoking late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Speaking to media, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh on Friday night clarified the Delhi Assembly has declared 1984 anti-Sikh riots as worst genocide in the history of Delhi. Jarnail Singh also said that AAP leaders have demanded from the Centre that Bharat Ratna should be withdrawn from former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in a resolution that has been passed on Friday.

A fearless Alka Lamba, who was removed from the post of party spokesperson on Friday, made it clear that she is ready to quit AAP as the party has asked her to do so for standing against its decision. The Chandni Chowk MLA stood firm on her ground that Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed a lot for the country and she didn’t support the proposal in Assembly of taking back his Bharat Ratna. Minutes after Alka opposed the resolution tooth and nail, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Ajay Maken on Friday took to Twitter and criticised the AAP for tabling a resolution seeking to strip off of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of Bharat Ratna. The grapevine is abuzz that Alka may switch sides and join the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sh. Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country.True colours of AAP have come out in the open! I have always believed that AAP is the B team of BJP! AAP fielded candidates in Goa,Punjab,MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh just to cut the votes of Congress and help the BJP — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) December 21, 2018

On the other hand, speaking on Delhi Assembly Resolution, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the original resolution prepared by the party leaders had demanded of declaring 1984 riots as genocide creating a special law so that strict punishment can be given to perpetrators and creating fast-track courts to try such heinous crimes. Somnath Bharti scribbled an amendment about Rajiv Gandhi which wasn’t part of the original resolution. Original resolution with demands of declaring 1984 riots as genocide and fast-track courts has been passed but Bharti’s proposal remained a proposal and it couldn’t be passed, Bharadwaj added.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Nivas Goel said the original resolution on 1984 riots case had no mention of Rajiv Gandhi but it was added by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh on his own in his speech, it is an emotional issue and people got swayed while speaking.

Taking pot shots at the AAP leadership, BJP MLA and Delhi Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said there is total infighting in AAP over the resolution to revoke Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna. Gupta also alleged that the AAP leadership, which is working on the directions of the Congress party, is just trying to misguide the people.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More