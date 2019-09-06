AAP MLA Alka Lamba may join Congress: On September 3, disgruntled AAP MLA Alka Lamba had met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Her meeting with Sonia fuelled speculation that she is planning to return to the Congress fold ahead of the Delhi election due 2020.

AAP MLA Alka Lamba may join Congress: In a tweet, Alka Lamba, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk tweeted that time has come to say Goodbye to AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the party. On September 3, disgruntled AAP MLA Alka Lamba had met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Her meeting with Sonia fuelled speculation that she is planning to return to the Congress fold ahead of the Delhi election due 2020.

Alka Lamba had expressed her desire to join the Congress if the party offers her ticket to contest the Delhi assembly elections from Chandni Chowk constituency, ThePrint reported on August 8, 2019. Forty-three-year-old Alka Lamba had started her political career with the Congress. She served the grand old party in various capacities for around 20 years before joining the AAP.

Alka Lamba had stirred a controversy after she sought accountability from Arvind Kejriwal after the AAP’s abysmal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Following her “anti-Kejriwal” stand, the AAP removed her from the official WhatsApp group of party MLAs.

The matter didn’t end there. She even refused to join the AAP campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha election and had opted out of Kejriwal’s roadshow after party leaders instructed her to walk behind the Delhi CM’s car.

On August 23, Alka Lamba was marshalled out of the House by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for criticising the Delhi government. The Chandni Chowk MLA alleged that at least two families had been forced to purchase medicines from private chemists while they were being treated at the capital’s government-run GB Pant Hospital.

Lamba, who is not on the same page as the party, said that while the Delhi government has been claiming that people in the city were being given free medical facilities and medicines, families, however, were being forced to take loans for treatment in government hospitals.

AAP MLA Lamba has been vocal against her party since 2018.

