The national capital on Thursday woke up to a blanket of dense fog that wreaked havoc on train schedules. According to reports, over 12 trains were delayed due to low visibility conditions. The list of trains which were running late as per their scheduled time included Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express and New Jalpaiguri-New Delhi Express. Reports said that the trains have been delayed by several hours affecting commuters and railway operations.

Also, all departures at Delhi airport from 7:30 AM have been put on hold due to the bad weather and fog conditions. According to reports, three flights have also been diverted from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport following the bad weather conditions. The foggy weather also brought along the ‘severe’ category tag back to the city’s air quality. Entire northern India is experiencing Cold Wave conditions since last one week or so.

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 in 'Severe' and PM 10 in 'Very Poor' category in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/xeqfF7Ed1B — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2019

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 402 till 8 am, which fall in the hazardous or severe category.

Also, it was the poor meteorological conditions that affected air quality in Delhi as it impeded the pollutants from the dispersion.

