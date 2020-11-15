Ahead of Bihar elections, both BJP and JD-U had declared that Nitish Kumar will continue as Chief Minister if the alliance wins the polls. The oath taking ceremony will take place at 11:30 am tomorrow.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday following National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) legislature party meeting. Nitish Kumar has already served as the Chief Minister for three terms. This will be his fourth term. This came after the leaders of NDA met in Patna to deliberate on the Bihar Elections results. Prior to their joint meeting, JDU and BJP held separate meetings in Patna today.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday tendered his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan ahead of a meeting of NDA constituents on Sunday. The ruling NDA secured majority in Bihar elections and both BJP and JD-U had declared that Nitish Kumar will continue as Chief Minister if the alliance wins the polls.

Nitish Kumar had told media persons on Thursday that he has not made any claim and decision about the leader of the ruling alliance in the state will be taken by the constituents. He said people have given the mandate to NDA and it will form the government.

“I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA, he said when asked who will the chief minister.