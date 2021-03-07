Prime Minister Modi is going to address the people of West Bengal ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins the PM at the stage during the election rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address a massive poll rally today in Kolkata, ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. this is PM’s first visit to Bengal since the state assembly elections dates were announced earlier last week. Actor Mithun Chakraborty also joined the stage with the Prime Minister after he was invited to attend the rally campaign by Kailash Vijayavargiya, who is currently the party’s state in-charge. As per media reports, the presence of other folk artists is also anticipated in the campaign.

Many BJP functionaries are in charge of supervising the party rally in the state namely, Vice-President Mukuk Roy, Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta, general secretary Sanjay Singh along with Mr Vijayavargiya.

Around 1500 CCTV cameras have been installed across the state to monitor the rally and to ensure security. drone cameras will also be used for security and monitoring purposes of the campaign which is expected to be attended by a crowd constituting at least 7 lakh people. three main barricades have been placed at the main gate and a helipad has been constructed at the Racecourse nearby Brigade ground.

They made promises to work for 'Maa, maati, manush'. But you tell me, has TMC been able to bring change in the lives of common people here in the last 10 years?: PM Modi at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground pic.twitter.com/o1KE03r8U5 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

#WATCH The next 25 years are very important for development in Bengal…In 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence, Bengal will lead the country once again, says PM Modi at Kolkata pic.twitter.com/Yq0VCYukUX — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

#WATCH | I have come here to make you believe in 'Asol Poribortan'. Belief in Bengal's development, in change of Bengal's situation, in increasing investment & industries in Bengal, & in the reconstruction of Bengal: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/BZqfkDQ7OJ — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

The dream of 'sonar bangla' will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal's development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal's culture and to bring change: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/h85gDwaoDT — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kolkata, to address public rally at Brigade Parade Ground pic.twitter.com/MEeYpR219u — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

This Brigade Parade Ground has been witness to many great leaders and also witnessed those who have disrupted West Bengal's progress. People of Bengal never left their hopes for change: PM Modi in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/CH4ILL9ACZ — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Bengal wants 'shanti', 'sonar Bangla', 'pragatisheel Bangla': Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground pic.twitter.com/smUSoyn1uq — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

The state elections over 294 assembly seats are scheduled to take place from March 27 to April 29 and will be held in 8 phases. the result of the poll will be declared on May 2nd.

As a counter bid, West Bengal CM Mamata Banarjee will lead a roadshow in Siliguri which is 570 Km away from north Bengal, to protest against the hike in prices of LPG. She announced the road rally via a tweet saying that the BJP is looting people by regularly hiking the LPG prices and the women had been hit hardest by this move of the center. She declared that she would be leading an all-women michil at Siliguri.

