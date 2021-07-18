All-party meeting was scheduled at 11am today (i.e. on Sunday, July 18), just a day before the Parliament convenes for its monsoon session. ANI news agency reports that the meeting, called by Union Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi, was also expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The monsoon session of the Parliament is slated to start tomorrow (i.e. from Monday, July 19) and is expected to conclude on August 13, with 19 days of business. Both the houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have already issued official orders stating commencing of the Monsoon session.

The Sixth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha is likely to have around 20 sittings. Parliament will meet from 11 am to 6 pm. It will be the first session after the second wave of Covid-19 broke out in the country which will be held by following Covid protocols which include maintaining social distancing, though both houses will sit simultaneously.

Opposition parties met right after all party meet to reach to a ‘consensus’ on issues to be raised in the question hour and zero hour sessions which are to be held. With the Opposition all ready to put down the ruling BJP-led NDA government on a host of issues — including the rise in petrol and diesel prices, the alleged Covid-19 mismanagement, and vaccine deficiency, the monsoon session is expected to be quite stormy. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also chair a customary meeting on Sunday with all the floor leaders of the Lower House of the Parliament to ensure its smooth proceedings.

Moreover he took stock of Covid-19 related preparations earlier this week, ahead of the Parliament beginning its monsoon session. “In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all arrangements to adhere to preventive norms will be followed during the monsoon session,” Birla said at a press conference. Those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease will be requested to undergo an RT-PCR test before entering the premises of Parliament during the session, he added.

38 Bills are pending in Parliament including 9 listed for consideration and passing, while 17 others are listed for presentation, consideration, and passing. However, according to reports, the government is likely to take around 15 bills in the session including the DNA Technology Bill, Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens, Tribunal Reforms Bill and Factoring Regulation Amendment Bill. The government has listed 23 bills to be tabled in the Lower House including 17 new bills and six bills that have been introduced earlier.