All flights from Bhubaneswar Airport suspended for next 24 hours, as cyclone Fani advances

Flight operations from Bhubaneswar Airport will be suspended from midnight for next 24 hours in view of the impending cyclonic storm Fani, which is expected to hit Odisha coast on Friday afternoon at wind speeds of 170-180 kmph. It comes after the government held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness for cyclone Fani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the meeting, directed the officials to take effective steps for relief and rescue operations in the affected states.

According to the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), the storm is likely to make landfall on Odisha coast between 12 pm and 2 pm, instead of 5:30 pm forecast earlier. OSDMA spokesperson Sangram Mohapatra said all colleges and small business establishments will be closed tomorrow. The state government has started evacuating people from the coastline areas as per the directives of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Sangram Mohapatra, Spokesperson, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority: Landfall which was expected to be at 5:30 pm tomorrow, is now expected between 12 pm-2 pm. All colleges & soft business establishments will be closed tomorrow.

So far, the government has already evacuated over 8 lakh people to safer places as the storm gathers strength in the Bay of Bengal. Gusts in excess of 200 kmph with up to 300 mm of rain are expected to hit Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri in Odisha, reports said. Currently, Fani lay centred over the Bay of Bengal and it is heading towards Odisha with wind speeds of up to 170 km per hour.

Odisha: No flights will take off from midnight today for the next 24 hrs from Bhubaneswar Airport.

The East Coast Railways said a special train from Puri to Shalimar, with reserved and unreserved berths, has started operation from today to met the current rush as people are travelling to stay away from the affected areas. Its stoppages are at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur. The train will reach Bhubaneswar at 1:30 pm. East Coast Railways has also issued an advisory to cancel or regulate trains which might get affected due to cyclone Fani. Trains will not ply in the section between Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar-Puri-Visakhapatnam during the extreme weather condition, East Coast Railways said.

