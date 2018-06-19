Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh against launched a scathing attack on the RSS and said all the Hindu terrorist caught up by the authorities belonged to Sangh. He also gave an example of Mahatma Gandhi killing and said that his murderer Nathu Ram Godse was also a staunch believer of Sangh ideology. While speaking to media at Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur he said RSS’ ideology spreads nothing but hate, violence and terrorism.

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has brewed another controversy by calling the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ( RSS) terrorist. Speaking to media, he said that several Hindu terrorists who are caught up till now belonged to Sangh. He also cited an example and said Nathu Ram Godse, the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi, was also part of the RSS. This ideology spreads hate, hate leads to violence, which leads to terrorism, Singh added. Reportedly, Singh was in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur and he also targeted the BJP and its members during a press conference.

He also added that the bomb blasts which took place in Malegaon and Mecca Masjid blast were planted by people influenced by the Sangh ideology. The former Madhya Pradesh CM’s comment didn’t go down well the BJP who later said that these harsh statements could hurt the sentiments of those associated with the Sangh.

When asked about the Shajapur violence, Singh was of the view that each year on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap not only Hindus but scores of Muslims also take part in the programme. But with the BJP coming to power in the state, things drastically changed. He claimed that the ruling BJP has spread violence in the state after analysing that they are losing the 2019 elections. They take up violence and tries to distribute the society in the name of religion, he added.

According to a report, violence broke out in the region on June 16, 2018, after a mob pelted stones on a procession to celebrate Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Eyewitnesses said that the incident took place through the Nai Sadak area where a couple of agitated people also torched several vehicles and vandalised an electronic goods store.

The report suggests that the local police was forced to lathi charge at the crowd in order to bring the situation under control. The forces also used tear gas shells in order to disperse the crowd. Just a few hours after the violence erupted, prohibitory orders were imposed in the region.

