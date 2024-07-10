All India Bank Officers' Confederation Re-elects President And General Secretary At Triennial General Council Meeting

The All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), a trade union, concluded its 13th Triennial General Council Meeting in Guwahati.

The event that ran from Sunday to Tuesday was attended by nearly 1,100 delegates from all affiliates representing Bank officers of almost all Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), Regional Rural Banks and Private Sector Banks in India.

Election to the office bearers to the Executive Committee was conducted on the last day. Balachandra PM was re-elected as President and Rupam Roy was re-elected as the General Secretary of AIBOC unanimously, amongst other office bearers, as per a release from AIBOC.

The Triennial General Council Meeting was inaugurated on the evening of July 7 at Srimanta Shankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati. Chief Guest of the event MV Rao, Chairman, IBA, addressing the event, shared the latest developments, achievements and challenges ahead for the banking sector.

Also Read: KFC Canada Goes Halal: Stirring Up Debate Over Inclusivity And Exclusions

A report titled “Where is My Interest Rate?” was released on this occasion published jointly by AIBOC and Centre for Financial Accountability (CFA). The report aimed to give a critical overview of the landscape of banking in India.

AIBOC General Secretary Rupam Roy shared that “Key themes issued during the triennial council were the importance and significance of the public sector, how the public sector is instrumental for the progress of the country and its common citizens. Why common citizens have to bear the burnt of a higher interest rate? Why do Banks subsidize the corporate loans through low-priced deposits and high-priced loans of the common public? The dwindling fate of Small Credits. And Why are Public Sector Banks Under-staffed and who suffers and what needs to be done, were discussed amongst other issues concerning the members.”