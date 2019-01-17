While BJP President Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS owning to swine flu, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is in the same suffering from nasal congestion. With less than 2 months remaining for the Budget Session where the last budget of the Modi government is set to be unveiled, Finance Minister has flown to US for a medical checkup following a kidney transplant last year.

With less than 3 months to go for the carnival of democracy in the upcoming general elections in April and May, several BJP leaders are reported to be feeling under the weather raising concerns over the party’s vibrancy in the pre-poll fever. Tuesday started with reports of Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad being admitted to AIIMS on Monday evening following complaints of nasal congestion. In the afternoon, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was reported to have flown to US for a medical checkup. Later in the night, President of the saffron brigade himself, Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS owning to swine flu. Now, today, party General Secretary Ram Lal is being reported to have admitted to Kailash Hospital in Noida due to high fever.

Though Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad will be out of the hospital in a day or two, Arun Jaitley is ripping through the Congress, even from abroad. Today, in a blog, Jaitley without naming Rahul Gandhi, slammed “compulsive contrarians” who have “no qualms about manufacturing falsehood”.

