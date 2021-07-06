The panel will first arrive in Srinagar and is later expected to visit Pahalgam, followed by Jammu. As per reports, the panel is also scheduled to meet the district election officers of Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

In a significant breakthrough, all major parties of Jammu & Kashmir barring the PDP have agreed to meet the Delimitation Commission today. The Commission comprising of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan is scheduled to arrive in the UT today on a 4-day visit.

The panel will meet political leaders from all major parties of Jammu & Kashmir except PDP and will discuss the Delimitation exercise that is to be carried out in the UT. New constituencies will be formed and in a first, the panel will also carve out constituencies for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir.

The panel will first arrive in Srinagar and is later expected to visit Pahalgam, followed by Jammu. As per reports, the panel is also scheduled to meet the district election officers of Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

Mehbooba Mufti led PDP has not yet confirmed its participation in today’s meeting. This development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with 14 Jammu and Kashmir leaders in Delhi. The parties of Jammu and Kashmir requested for assembly elections and restoration of statehood. The centre emphasised that elections would be carried out once the Delimitation exercise is completed.

The central government formed the Delimitation Commission in March, 2020. The term of the Commission was extended by a year because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.