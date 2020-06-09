Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday has committed to the people to that welfare schemes and cards for various welfare schemes will be distributed in a time-bound manner.

Amaravati, June 9: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Government has given a commitment to the people on welfare schemes and cards for various welfare schemes should be distributed time- bound and the officials should see to it that it is honoured failing which there will be consequences.

Addressing the district collectors in a video conference during Spandana here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister has launched the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the welfare schemes under which rice and pension cards will be given within ten days of applying, Aarogysri card in 20 days and house site pattas with registration within 90 days.

‘This is the commitment we have given to the people and the SOP should be followed strictly and the benefits should be given on saturation method without any scope for corruption and should be transparent. If the cards are not given within the stipulated time for no valid reason, action will be taken including compensation,’ he said.

The Chief Minister said that the list of beneficiaries should be displayed at all Village and Ward Secretariats covering full data. The pension, rice and Aarogysri cards should be door delivered. We have asked those who missed out house site pattas to apply. As of now 30.3 lakh is the likely figure and the list should be displayed by June 12 and by June 15 all formalities should be completed. The cases of those left out should be sorted by June 15 and the house site pattas should be distributed on July 8.

The Secretariats should also display all important and useful numbers and the calendar of welfare schemes and the services available for the benefit of the people. If the work is not done on time paying compensation will also take place, he said.

Housing is a scheme which people will remember us for a long time and we are nearing the fag end of implementation and we should concentrate more at this level, he said.

He asked the collectors to concentrate on the work Village Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras(RBKs) and Village Clinics besides the work in progress under Nadu Nedu in various schools. The mapping of YSR Clinics in urban areas will be completed by June 10 and land has to be identified, he said. Anganvadis are in bad shape in 31,000 places of the total 55,000 anganvadis, there is need for new buildings.

The Joint Collector should take up the responsibility to train the staff of Village and Ward Secretariats and review their work. The applications coming under Spandana should be carefully studied and disposed of, he said. Under rural employment guarantee scheme two weeks back the number of persons who availed the scheme was 35 lakh and now about 54.5 lakh people are getting work, he said and lauded the efforts of collectors in this regard.

