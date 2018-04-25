The Jodhpur trail court on Wednesday convicted self-styled godman Asaram of raping a 16-year-old girl in Mani ashram, Jodhpur in 2013. The girl used to stay in his hostel in Madhya Pradesh, from where she was taken to Jodhpur on the pretext of evil spirits treatment possessed by the girl. Know all that has happened in the Asaram rape case.

The Jodhpur trail court on Wednesday convicted Asaram of raping a 16-year-old girl in Jodhpur. Along with the self-styled godman, the court also held 2 others – Sharad and Shilpi guilty, accused of the crime. The victim girl, who used to stay in his Chhindwara hostel in Madhya Pradesh was taken to the Jodhpur on the pretext of evil spirits treatment possessed by the girl. Before the verdict announced by the court, the authorities have beefed up security and prepared themselves to maintain law and order. The prohibitory orders have been imposed in Jodhpur and other parts of the country. Yesterday, the Home Ministry had issued an advisory asking three states — Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan — to step-up their security measures in order to avoid any ruckus.

ALSO READ: After 27 years, AFSPA lifted from Meghalaya, scaled down in many parts of Arunachal Pradesh

The self-styled religious leader was taken into custody on August 31, 2013. According to the 1,011-page charge sheet filed by the Rajasthan Police, he was booked for rape, trafficking under IPC, POCSO and various other sections after the victim alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Asaram at his Mani ashram. The charge sheet against him accuses him of trafficking, raping and sexual crime against children. If convicted, he could face a minimum imprisonment for 10 years and a maximum life imprisonment.

Look at the timeline of a 5-year-old rape case, on which the Jodhpur court will pronounce its verdict:

The alleged heinous crime took place in Asaram’s Mani ashram on 15 August 2013.

In the same month, victim parents filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. 3 days later, many followers of the Asaram attacked the Kamla market police station, after which the case was transferred to the Jodhpur.

The police took Asaram into custody on 31, August 2018 and later sent to jail by a court.

In November 2013, the Rajasthan Police filed a 1,011-page charge sheet against Asaram and his 4 other associates involved in the crime.

The trail of the case begins in early months of 2014. Since then, many witnesses have turned hostile and attacked. The final arguments in the case were completed in the court of Sc/ST cases under special judge Madhu Sudan Sharma on April 7, 2018.

On 25, April 2018, the Jodhpur trail court convicted the self-styled godman Asaram of raping a 16-year-old in 2013. However, the court acquitted the two others involved in the crime – Shiva and Prakash, associates accused of helping him by contacting victim’s father to take the girl to Jodhpur.

ALSO READ: Asaram, 3 other accused convicted in rape case of 16-year-old girl by Jodhpur court; have got justice, says victim’s father

ALSO READ: CBSE paper leak: Class 12 students to appear for Economics re-test today

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App