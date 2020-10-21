At Police Commemoration Day parade at the Municipal Stadium here on Wednesday, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed DGP to fill the vacancies in the police department by January and reiterated his government's commitment to maintain law and order.

Reiterating the Government commitment to maintain law and order and give protection to women, children and the old, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the vacancies in police force would be filled by January next. Participating in the Police Commemoration Day parade at the Municipal Stadium here on Wednesday, he said, notification would be issued to fill the vacancies in Police Department and directed the DGP to issue the schedule by next January to fill 6,500 posts annually in four years. The pending funds for the police welfare for the past three years will be cleared soon.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid homage to the martyrs at the police memorial and took the guard of honour. The Chief Minister said maintaining law and order is of top priority to the government and no one would be spared on that count. Special focus would be laid on the protection of children, women and the aged people and there would be no compromise in protection of the weaker sections. Severe action would be taken against terrorists and anti-social elements and crime in the name of caste, creed and women would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister recalled the sacrifices made by the police personnel and paid homage to the martyrs. The motto of Satyameva Jayate embedded on the caps of the police indicates their service to the people. The police was in the forefront during Corona, and bracing up to meet the challenges being thrown by modern technology besides working hard in checking the illegal activities in sand and liquor, he said.

The government has taken a bold step in curbing crime against women by bringing in the Disha Act, he said and expressed hope that the Centre would soon give clearance. He said 18 Disha police stations were set up in the state by appointing women police officers and special public prosecutors to deal with cases of crime against women. Steps were also being taken to set up special courts for women.

Reduced crime rate is also an indicator of development as is in the case in Finland, Norway and Switzerland. We cannot achieve that overnight, but our police force is working hard to bring down crime rate, he said. Home Minister M Sucharita, DGP Goutham Sawang, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and other officials were among those present and contributed to the Police Welfare Fund.

