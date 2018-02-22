The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, February rejected a petition seeking an inquiry by the CBI into the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath's alleged role in Gorakhpur riots which occurred in 2007. While rejecting the petition, the high court stated that it did not found any discrepancies in a police investigation or the Uttar Pradesh government's refusal to prosecute CM Yogi.

The current CM of UP, Yogi Aditynatah who was then Gorakhpur MP, was instructed by the District Magistrate to not visit the site as it may result in communal tensions

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, February rejected a petition seeking an inquiry by the CBI into the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath’s alleged role in Gorakhpur riots which occurred in 2007. A young Hindu boy named Raj Kumar Agarhari was hospitalised after clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims during a Muharram procession in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP). The current CM of UP, Yogi Aditynatah who was then Gorakhpur MP, was instructed by the District Magistrate to not visit the site as it may result in communal tensions. Nonetheless, he defied the order when the Hindu boy, Agarhani succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

While rejecting the petition, the high court stated that it did not found any discrepancies in a police investigation or the UP government’s refusal to prosecute CM Yogi. The writ petition was made by Parvez Parwaz Asad Hayat and in 2008, the former was also a complainant in the FIR lodged in Cantonment police station of Gorakhpur following the 2007 communal riots in the city. The petitioner had challenged the sessions court’s January 28, 2017, decision quashing the Magistrate’s order on the grounds that he was not heard by the court. Yogi demonstrated a “non-violent dharna” at the site, with a group of followers at his side. But derogatory speeches were made and some of his followers went on to set fire to a nearby tomb.

Allahabad High Court rejects petition seeking re investigation into Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's alleged role in the 2007 riots in Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/wS4vhLfpBc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2018

ALSO READ: UP CM Yogi Adityanath turns 45 — 5 lesser known facts about him

In order to control the turbulence at the site, police had imposed a curfew, however, Yogi broke that as well. He was subsequently taken into custody and was jailed for a fortnight on charges of disrupting peace. His arrest lead to further simmering of the complex situation in the city. As a fallout, several coaches of the Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express were burnt by Hindu Yuva Vahini activists. The tensions escalated into riots across Gorakhpur.

ALSO READ: Bureaucracy misleading people for 70 years, says Allahabad High Court

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App