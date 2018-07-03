Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad have voluntarily demolished parts of various mosques in the old city area. As per reports, some parts of the mosque were constructed on the government land and thus the community took the call of their own accord.

Muslims in Allahabad, where the sacred Kumbh Mela will take place, have voluntarily demolished parts of various mosques in the old city area. As per news agency, ANI, some parts of the mosque were constructed on the government land and thus the community took the call of their own accord.

The Uttar Pradesh government is widening roads for the Kumbh Mela and in order to support his move, the members of the Muslim community said that they have demolished the parts as people from across the county and beyond will be coming in the month-long event and facilities needs to be at par.

The Kumbh Mela will begin with the first shahi snan of Makar Sankriti next year and conclude with the last bathing of Mahashivratri on March 4.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is personally reviewing the preparations of the 49 day long Mela. State tourism is also making efforts to promote Kumbh 2019 at national and international platforms.

The Mela is said to be the largest religious gathering on Earth and is held every 12 years on the banks of the ‘Sangam’ the confluence of the 3 holy rivers namely, Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati in Allahabad.

The Mela alternates between Nasik, Allahabad, Ujjain and Haridwar every 3 years. The one celebrated at the Sangam is the largest and holiest of them.

Earlier, the UP CM had said that the Congress governments in the past were not able to do enough to earn a global recognition for the Kumbh Mela.

“In the past, efforts were made to present a distorted picture of the Kumbh. But thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has got an international recognition. All the seers should bless Modi,” CM was quoted by TimesNow as saying.

