Allahabad now Prayagraj: The historic city of Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, has officially been renamed as Prayagraj. The following development took place on Tuesday after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet of Ministers cleared the proposal presented by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

After changing the colours of several toll plazas to saffron, the Yogi Adityanath government has now officially remained the famous Ganga city of Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, to Prayagraj. The following development took place today after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet of ministers cleared the proposal of renaming the historic city of Uttar Pradesh. Soon after the cabinet meeting, state minister Siddharth nath singh stated that the Allahabad has now been renamed to Prayagraj. The proposal was reportedly cleared just a few days after Yogi Adityanath had went public with the idea of renaming the city. Allahabad was renamed to Prayagraj amid the protests carried out by the opposition. The protest were reportedly carried out by Congress and Samajwadi Party.

The following development comes to light ahead of the Kumbh Mela 2019. CM Yogi Adityanath had earlier stated that the UP governor Ram Naik had also given his nod to the proposal of renaming the city. CM Adityanath had stated that the if everyone agrees, Allahabad can be renamed as Prayagraj. he added that it will give a good message to the people.

Hitting out at the Uttar Pradesh government, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav unleashed a scathing attack on Yogi Adityanath government for renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj. He added that yogi is doing all this so that he can show that he is working by changing the names of the places.

Several reports claim that Prayag is the erstwhile name of Allahabad. The name was later changed after Mughal emperor Akbar built a fort near Sangam, where the holy rivers of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati met after which he had named the town Ilahabad. Later, Akbar’s son Shah Jahan named it to Allahabad.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More