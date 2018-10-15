Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday suggested that Allahabad should be renamed as Prayagraj. The proposed move has drawn a huge criticism from the Opposition. While the Congress claimed that the move will affect the history of the nation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dubbed the move as mocking of belief and traditions.

It seems that a huge political row is all set to make its debut in the country after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday suggested a new name for Allahabad. The UP CM asserted that the city will be renamed as Prayagraj if everyone agrees. The proposed move has drawn a huge criticism from the Opposition. While the Congress claimed that the move will affect the history of the nation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dubbed the move as mocking of belief and traditions.

Earlier on Saturday, while suggesting the name Yogi Adityanath said that renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj will send a very good message. He further added that the decision can only be taken if the everyone agrees. UP CM also asserted that if everyone agrees the city will be renamed as Prayagraj ahead of the 2019 Kumbh Mela. He further revealed that the governor has already given his approval.

Coming to the Opposition, SP scion Akhilesh Yadav took to his Twitter handle and tweeted: King Harshvardhan brought glory to ‘Prayag Kumbh’ by offering donations. However, the rulers today want to earn the credit just by renaming the city to ‘Prayagraj’. Highlighting the fact that ‘Ardh Kumbh’ was renamed as ‘Kumbh’, the SP leader said that the move mocks our tradition and belief.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Onkarnath Singh also slammed the chief minister for proposing the motion. He said that the move is nothing else but an attempt to play with the history of our nation.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP is busy applauding the name proposed by the Uttar Pradesh CM. Supporting the move, the saffron party claimed that the name will bring back the long-lost identity of Allahabad. Also, it would remove “Akbar ki Nishani”.

