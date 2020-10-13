Three minor girls were attacked with a chemical while they sleeping at their home in Gonda. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday once again lashed out at the Yogi government for the incident.

Three minor girls were attacked with a chemical while they sleeping at their home in Gonda, police said on Tuesday. “Three minor sisters were attacked with a chemical while sleeping on the first floor of their house. Doctors are investigating what chemical was used. The girls are stable,” Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Gonda told reporters

He said that police officials are investigating the case. After the alleged acid attack by an unidentified attacker on three sleeping sisters in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district came to light, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday once again lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government and said the government has “a politically motivated narrative” which is “justifying and protecting perpetrators”.

Vadra tweeted a video of the father of the three girls and said that state government’s narrative has emboldened criminals across Uttar Pradesh. “This man’s three daughters aged 17, 10 and eight were asleep in their home when someone entered and threw acid on them. The UP government’s politically motivated narrative of justifying and protecting perpetrators of crimes against women has only emboldened criminals across the state,” she wrote on Twitter.

As per Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP), three minor sisters were attacked with a chemical while sleeping on the first floor of their house. One has 30 per cent burn injuries, while other two have 20 per cent and seven per cent burns. Probe in the case is underway,” Pandey said.

