Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was full of criticism for PM Modi suggesting that he should speak more often about the matters of importance. Singh said that Modi's refusal to timely speak about Kathua and Unnao rape case has resulted in the perpetrators to think that they can get away with any crimes they commit.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took a dig at PM Narendra Modi saying that the BJP spearhead should follow his own advice which he gave to the Congress leader and speak more often on the subjects of importance. Manmohan Singh was criticising Modi for staying silent on Kathua case, where an 8-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered, and Unnao case, where a teenager was raped by a BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The two cases not only rocked the two states of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh but the entire country yet it took weeks for the PM to condemn the incidents publicly.

Narendra Modi broke his silence on the rape cases on Friday at an event in Delhi where he said that the guilty will not be spared and daughter of India will get justice. While speaking to The Indian Express, the former Prime Minister said he was happy to see Narendra Modi condemning the perpetrators in the rape cases. Manmohan Singh suggested, “But I think the Prime Minister should follow his own advice to me and he should speak more often. Through press (reports) I know that he used to criticize me for not speaking up. I feel that the advice that he used to give me, he should follow it himself.”

The Congress leader further said that Modi’s failure to slam the perpetrators has led them to believe that they can get away with any crime and the system will not take any stern action against them. “I do feel that those in authority must speak up in time (so as) to give a lead to their followers,” he added. When asked about his approach during his tenure and how he was mocked by the public and opposition as ‘MaunMohan Singh’ for refraining from making public speeches, he replied that he has lived with such comments his whole life.

On the rampant crimes against women in the country, the lynching of Muslims and Dalit protests, Manmohan Singh lamented, “People are misusing the authority of government. They think they can get away with it… law and order is the responsibility of state governments. The BJP government at the Centre could send instructions to its state governments to ensure that law and order is properly enforced, and minorities and Dalits and women are treated properly.”

