After superstar Rajinikanth made an announcement stating that he will be floating his own political party, there have been speculations stating that if Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will come together to fight the corruption. Kamal Haasan has stated that an allying with Rajinikanth was not like choosing films. Kamal Haasan said that he has a dream of creating a corruption-free Tamil Nadu and stress that he hopes Rajinikanth's colour is not saffron.

The politics in Tamil Nadu has been witnessing turmoil ever since the two megastars of the southern film industry announced their entry into politics in order to bring a change in the existing 'corrupt' political system of the state. The two soon to be political leaders — Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, have been calling themselves as the agent of change, who has come into action to improve the governance in the state.

Commenting over the alliance with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth had always had the same response — ‘only time will tell’. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has stated that an alliance with Rajinikanth was not like choosing films. He further added that they both will have to deliberate whether it is necessary for them to join hands. However, speaking at the Harvard University on Saturday in the United States, Kamal Haasan said that he has a dream of creating a ‘corruption-free Tamil Nadu’. Addressing the gathering at Kennedy School, the actor said, ‘I hope Rajinikanth’s colour is not saffron because if it is, an alliance is unlikely’. Haasan further emphasised that ‘Red is not my colour’.

Kamal Haasan also stated that he won’t be following or settling for one political ideology. The actor said that he would ‘feed himself in the international buffet of political ideologies’. Speaking to the young minds in the US, Kamal Hassan said, “My true purpose today is to challenge the status quo and mediocrity that has plagued Tamil Nadu. When average businessmen and politicians set mediocrity as a standard, then rubbish becomes acceptable”. The actor is expected to announce his political party on February 21 at Rameswaram. Soon after announcing the political party, Kamal Haasan will embark on a statewide political tour — Nalai Namadhe.