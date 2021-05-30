Baba Ramdev, is back again with a controversial tweet. The self-proclaimed ‘Yoga Guru’, was under fire for some controversial statements made against Allopathy which rubbed the doctors’ association and the Indian Medical Association wrongly.

Ram Kisan Yadav or popularly known as Baba Ramdev, is back again with a controversial tweet. Baba Ramdev, the self-proclaimed ‘Yoga Guru’, was under fire for some controversial statements made against Allopathy. Calling it a ‘stupid and bankrupt science’, Baba Ramdev rubbed the doctors’ association and the Indian Medical Association wrongly.

On the 29th of May, he shared a video from a 2012 episode of ‘Satyamev Jayate’ starring Amir Khan. In the video, Amir is conversing with Dr Samit Sharma regarding the inflated prices of medicines. In his tweet, Baba Ramdev wrote that I dare the ‘Medical Mafias’ to start a protest against Aamir Khan.( roughly translated from Hindi)” The tweet added fuel to the fire ignited a few days ago between Baba Ramdev and the Indian Medical Association.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has decided to execute a Black Day on the 1st of June against the controversial statements made by Baba Ramdev against Allopathy and the video shared by him on Twitter. The president of FORDA, Dr Manish told that all the doctors appointed to fight the pandemic would wear a black band on their PPE kits.

The Uttarakhand division of the Indian Medical Association filed a case of defamation demanding a written apology, failing which Ramdev will pay a sum of 1000 crores. In addition to this, the same division has recently challenged Baba Ramdev for a debate after the Yoga Guru shared the video on Twitter.

Amongst all the tussle, a video went viral on Twitter, in which Baba Ramdev is seen saying that nobody has the power to arrest Baba Ramdev. The feud between Baba Ramdev and the doctors doesn’t seem to stop. And the way Baba Ramdev is adamant about not stepping down from the podium, the rivalry may further intensify.