On the new role, Alok Mehta said, “It is a tremendous honour and a privilege to have been entrusted with this new role. iTV Network is one of journalism’s great institutions, with an enormously talented staff.”

New Delhi : Alok Mehta joins Aaj Samaaj and India News as Editorial Director.

In his new role, Mr. Mehta will be contributing in Aaj Samaaj, India News and digital platforms.

Speaking on Alok Mehta’s appointment, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of iTV Network, said, “I am delighted to welcome Alok Mehta into the iTV Network. He brings a wealth of experience and a strategic thinking to our publishing. His flair, intelligence and editorial instincts will be addition to our editorial team and bolster our list even further.”

With more than five decades of experience in all the mediums such as print, TV and Internet, he has also worked as Chief Editor, Outlook; Chief Editor, Nai Dunia; Executive Editor, Hindustan; Editor, Dainik Bhaskar, and Resident Editor of Nav Bharat Times. Mehta also had a stint with Deutsche Welle in Germany. In broadcast Mehta was associated with Zee News, Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV and Janmat.

In his long career, Mehta has also penned down several books in Hindi and English, including Power, Press and Politics; ‘Indian Journalism – Keeping it Clean’, ‘Patrakarita ki Lakshman Rekha’, a collection of short stories called ‘Chidia Fir Nahi Chahaki’, ‘Safar Suhana Duniya Ka’, and ‘Nami Cheharon se Yaadgar Mulakaten’, among others.

Mehta was conferred the Padma Shri in 2010.