The Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) is likely to issue a show cause notice to actor Alok Nath seeking his stand on sexual harassment allegations made against him by veteran TV writer, producer and director Vinta Nanda. Vinta, a veteran writer-producer of the avant-garde 1990's show 'Tara', levelled serious allegations against Bollywood's very own 'sanskari babuji' Alok Nath that he had sexually harassed her almost two decades ago.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Vinta alleged that Nath raped her more than once 19 years ago after he was sacked from their show Tara for misbehaving with its lead actress. The incident took place at Nath’s house where she had gone to attend a party with several of their common friends.

The show writer revealed that she hadn’t just been raped but also brutalised at her own house and Nath continued to follow and sexually harass her across shows for years. Even, her lead female actor was also being harassed by him, alleged Vinta.

The past few days have been an eye-opener for many. Many women have opened up about being sexually harassed at the hands of powerful men. Many of them also include famous Bollywood stars. Names such as Vikas Bahl, Nana Patekar and Rajat Kapoor have cropped up as they have been accused of sexual misconduct.

A new name has been added to the list. Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu has also been accused of sexual misconduct. In an anonymous message to journalist a screenshot of which she has shared on her Twitter page, a woman has accused the lyricist of sexual harassment at the workplace.

However, speaking to ABP News, Alok Nath scrapped all allegations levelled against him by Vinta. The actor pleaded not guilty and said someone else must be the rapist and that there was no point reacting to the abuse allegations because ‘only what a woman says will be considered.

