The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday rejected reports that files related to Rafale deal were being looked at by its Director Alok Verma when he was sent on an indefinite leave after an alleged mid-night coup. On the appointment of Nageshwar Rao as the interim chief, the spokesperson clarified that Alok Verma will remain CBI Director and his deputy Rakesh Asthana stays Special Director, they haven't been removed only sent on leave till the time CVC looks into the allegations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday rejected reports that files related to Rafale deal were being looked at by its Director Alok Verma when he was sent on an indefinite leave after an alleged mid-night coup. Several reports were doing the rounds that files related to Rafale jet deal were with Verma, even Congress president Rahul Gandhi have attacked BJP saying CBI director was divested of powers because he was going to investigate the Rafale “scam”.

Refuting these reports, a CBI spokesperson said that these were being manufactured by vested interests. He stressed that every file in the CBI office is accounted for and these baseless reports were impacting the credibility of the news agency.

Earlier today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi saying that Alok’s removal was just a panic reaction by the government as Alok Verma was to investigate Rafale jet deal. He further questioned his removal saying PM has insulted the Constitution by asking him to go on a leave without consulting the Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India.

Raking up the issue of Dassault’s statement and former France President Francis Hollande saying that Reliance was part of the Rafale deal, Congress scion questioned Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to France just before Dassault retracted its earlier statement.

