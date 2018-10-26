Alok Verma petition in Supreme Court LIVE updates: The Supreme Court will hear a petition today filed by exiled Central Bureau of Investigation Director (CBI) Alok Verma against the order by the government to divest him of all powers. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph will examine the legality of midnight decision taken by the government.

The Supreme Court will hear a petition today filed by exiled Central Bureau of Investigation Director (CBI) Alok Verma against the order by the government to divest him of all powers. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph will examine the legality of midnight decision taken by the government. CBI Director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana were asked to proceed on leave on the recommendations of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). In his petition, Alok Verma has called the government’s order illegal and violation of the CBI Act.

The government, however, has defended its move, saying that both CBI officials were stripped of their powers to maintain the integrity of the country’s premier investigative agency. Both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana have accused each other of bribery and corruption. The Opposition led by Congress has said that the Modi government removed CBI director Alok Verma because he was raising questions over the irregularities in Rafale fighter jet deal.

Nageshwar Rao, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre, was appointed as interim director of the agency by the government.

