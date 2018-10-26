The Supreme Court will hear a petition today filed by exiled Central Bureau of Investigation Director (CBI) Alok Verma against the order by the government to divest him of all powers. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph will examine the legality of midnight decision taken by the government. CBI Director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana were asked to proceed on leave on the recommendations of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). In his petition, Alok Verma has called the government’s order illegal and violation of the CBI Act.
The government, however, has defended its move, saying that both CBI officials were stripped of their powers to maintain the integrity of the country’s premier investigative agency. Both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana have accused each other of bribery and corruption. The Opposition led by Congress has said that the Modi government removed CBI director Alok Verma because he was raising questions over the irregularities in Rafale fighter jet deal.
Nageshwar Rao, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre, was appointed as interim director of the agency by the government.
Live Blog
Rakesh Asthana met Mukul Rohatgi
CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana met former attorney general and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi at his residence in Delhi on Friday. Mukul Rohatgi will be representing Rakesh Asthana in a petition filed against the latter by Common Cause. The NGO has asked the Supreme Court to assign a SIT to probe bribery and corruption allegations against Rakesh Asthana. The meeting comes hours before the crucial meeting in the apex court.
'Govt's order illegal'
Exiled CBI director Alok Verma has called the midnight decision taken by the government to divest him of all powers illegal. In his plea, he said Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 has been violated by the government. However, the government has justified its move.
Fali Nariman to represent exiled CBI chief Alok Verma
Senior lawyer Fali Nariman will represent exiled CBI chief Alok Verma while Tushar Mehta will appear for Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). Former ASG Mukul Rohtagi is representing Rakesh Asthana. Attorney General KK Venugopal will be representing DoPT. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear the petition around 11:30 am, reports said.