Alok Verma resigns from IPS: A day after the panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shunted out Alok Verma as the CBI Director Alok Verma and was transferred to DG, Fire services, Mr Verma quit the Indian Police Services on Friday, January 11. In his resignation letter, he refused to take charges of the director general of fire services. The development came to light after Mr Verma was removed as CBI boss on Thursday, January 10, evening by a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the Opposition party Mallikarjun Kharge and Supreme Court Justice AK Sikri, who was nominated by Chief Justice of India AK Sikri.

Mr Verma was divested of all pending decisions/responsibilities by the Central government and was asked to go on leave after it received recommendations from the Central Vigilance Commission over corruption charges. Following which M Nageswara was appointed as the interim CBI chief. It was on January 8, that the Supreme Court restored his position but directed him to cease and desist” from taking any major order.

Meanwhile, the decision to shunt Mr Verma was taken by a 2:1 majority in the three-member committee, while the leader of the Congress party Mr Kharge had submitted a six-page dissent note.

Earlier he had said that since Mr Kharge was occupied in the Lok Sabha for the passage of the upper caste quota Bill, he could not give too much time to the CBI issue and demanded more time to study the matter.

Media reports also said that Mr Kharge had recommended that outgoing CBI boss should be given more time to prove himself.

