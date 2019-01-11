Terming the allegations as "false, unsubstantiated and frivolous", the former CBI Director Alok Verma expressed his sadness over the fact that the committee took the decision to transfer him on the basis allegations made by a person, who was inimical to him. Earlier on Thursday, a panel meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a leader of the Opposition party Mallikarjun Kharge and Justice A K Sikri, appointed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi removed Verma as CBI Director citing the corruption charges against him were true.

A high-powered selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday removed Alok Verma from the post of CBI director, a day after he was conditionally reinstated by the Supreme Court as CBI boss 1. The 1979-batch IPS officer has been transferred to Director General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, under the Union Home Ministry following the orders of the committee on the allegations that have been levelled against him by CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

However, Verma claimed that he tried to uphold the integrity of the institution while attempts were being made to destroy it. He further asserted that keeping into account that CBI is prime investigation agency dealing with corruption in high places, it has become necessary to preserve and protect its independence.

Verma also said that he has always supported the integrity of the institution and if he will uphold the rule of law if asked to do it again. Besides his unceremonious removal, the former CBI boss 1 was scheduled to end his two-year tenure as director of CBI on January 31, 2019.

