Alok Verma transfer case: The Supreme Court is likely to pass its verdict on Tuesday on petitions filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma and NGO Common Cause challenging the Central government’s decision to send him on leave and divesting him of all responsibilities.

On December 6, 2018, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had questioned the Narendra Modi government what prompted the Centre to take an overnight decision on October 23, 2018, to divest CBI director Alok Verma of his powers. The apex court wanted to know if the Centre faced any difficulty in consulting the selection committee before divesting Alok Verma of his powers who was retiring in few months. CJI Gogoi told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that government has to be fair in every case and the essence of every government action should be to adopt the best course.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph was hearing the matter. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Vigilance Commission, told the Supreme Court that vigilance panel had come to the conclusion that an extraordinary situation had arisen. He further added that extraordinary situations sometimes need extraordinary remedies.

