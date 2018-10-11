Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor on Thursday said that the migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were not attacked and people are moving out of the state because of Chhath Puja. Thakor added that the environment in the state has been vitiated due to social media. He said that he will be doing 'Sadbhavna Upvas’ (fast) because the image Gujarat has is being maligned.

Thakor had earlier said that the fact the truth is that people from Bihar have already applied for leave for Chhath Puja. This is the only reason they are moving to their state.”

