Congress legislator and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor on Thursday said that he will today do a ‘Sadbhavna Upvas’ (fast) because the image my Gujarat is being maligned. Alpesh Thakor said that Nobody was attacked in Gujarat and the environment in the states has been vitiated due to social media.
Talking to the media Alpesh Thakor said, “I am doing ‘Sadbhavna Upvas’ because the image my Gujarat is being maligned. There is no place for violence in Gujarat. Nobody was attacked here, the environment has been vitiated due to social media. We neither support regionalism nor will we take it forward.
Thakor had earlier said that the fact the truth is that people from Bihar have already applied for leave for Chhath Puja. This is the only reason they are moving to their state.”
