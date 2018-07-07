Congress MLA, Alpesh Thakor, independent legislator Jignesh Mevani and Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel have been booked by police for allegedly raiding a woman's house. According to reports, the trio led several of their supporters into a house on suspicion of illegal liquor storage after 4 people were hospitalised consuming spurious liquor from that particular house.

Congress MLA, Alpesh Thakor, independent legislator Jignesh Mevani and Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel have been booked by police for allegedly raiding a woman's house.

Congress MLA, Alpesh Thakor, independent legislator Jignesh Mevani and Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel were booked by Gujarat police on trespass and giving false evidence after the trio allegedly “raided” a house where they claimed that liquor was illegally stored.

As per Gujarat law that is in force since 1960 manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in the state.

According to reports, the trio led several of their supporters into a house on suspicion of illegal liquor storage after 4 people were hospitalised consuming spurious liquor from that particular house.

The house, which belongs to a woman identified as Kanchanben Makwana, is located near the office of Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police.

“The trio led several of their supporters inside the house when no male member was present. They even planted two pouches of country-made liquor there to prove her house was a liquor den,” Ms Makwana was quoted as saying by Inspector VN Yadav on NDTV.

Inspector Yadav further said that an FIR was registered against Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor besides over 12 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including trespassing after preparations for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and intentionally giving false evidence.

However, Yadav also said that no arrest has been made so far in the case.

As the reports of the 3 being booked surfaced on media, Hardik took to Twitter to allege that liquor mafia in Gujarat could do anything and the police are also giving them the support.

The trio had taken on the BJP in Gujarat assembly elections held last year.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More