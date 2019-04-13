Alpesh Thakor attacks Congress: OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who was appointed national secretary after joining the Congress in 2017, quit the party on Wednesday after it reportedly denied him a ticket to contest from Gujarat's Patan Lok Sabha constituency where he had won the 2017 Assembly elections. Thakor was keen to contest from Patan Lok Sabha seat, but the Congress chose former MP Jagdish Thakor over him.

Alpesh Thakor had rallied against the Bharatiya Janata Party along with other community leaders like Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani in 2017.

In an exclusive interview to a national TV channel, Radhanpur MLA Alpesh Thakor said the Congress is same since 2002, but the party ignored the Thakor Kshatriya Sena while taking important decisions, including the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The Gujarat politician also said that he was good when he joined the Congress in 2017, but now, after quitting the party, he will be seen in a bad light.

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who was appointed national secretary after joining the Congress on October 23, 2017, quit the party on Wednesday after it reportedly denied him a ticket to contest from Gujarat’s Patan Lok Sabha constituency where he had won the 2017 Assembly elections. Thakor was keen to contest from Patan Lok Sabha seat, but the Congress chose former MP Jagdish Thakor over him. The Congress decided to field Geeta Patel from Ahmedabad East but never considered Thakor’s associates for the ticket. Geeta is an associate of Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel.

In a letter, Thakor told Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda that he was resigning from all the posts in the party due to insults and betrayal. Thakor also said that Thakor Sena is supreme for him and it had asked him to leave the Congress as a mark of protest against the insult meted out to the members of his community.

Addressing a press conference, Thakor made it clear that he was not joining the ruling BJP after the Thakore Sena’s core committee resolved to end its association with the Congress and exhorted Thakore to resign from the party within 24 hours on Tuesday. Two Congress legislators from the Thakor community — Bayad MLA Dhavalsinh Zala and Bechraji MLA Bharat Thakor — supported Thakor’s move.

Thakor, who has not resigned as a legislator, said he is working for his people and he has to complete the -5-year-term.

Thakor is a leader of the Koli Thakor community in Gujarat. He had founded the Gujarat Kshatriya-Thakor Sena in 2011 to demand proper reservations for people of the respective communities, around which a movement took place in Gujarat shortly after the Patidar reservation agitation.

